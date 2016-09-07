RHP Damien Magnifico was recalled from Triple-A Colorado Springs on Tuesday.

RHP Damien Magnifico was recalled from Triple-A Colorado Springs on Tuesday and will finish the season with the Brewers. He made two appearances in a big league stint easier this season, and allowed a run on an hit and two walks in two innings of work. He appeared in 52 games for the Sky Sox this season, posting a 6-7 record and 4.06 ERA with 18 saves.

RHP Wily Peralta has re-established himself as a member of the Brewers' rotation moving forward, manager Craig Counsell said Tuesday after Peralta went 7 2/3 innings against the Cubs. Since being brought back from a two-month minor league demotion Aug. 9, Peralta had gone 2-2 with a 3.35 ERA in six appearances.

C Andrew Susac was recalled from Triple-A Colorado Springs on Tuesday.

C Andrew Susac was added to the Brewers roster jost over a month after he was acquired in a deadline trade with the Giants. Susac spent parts of the 2014 and 2015 seasons with the Giants, batting .240 in 243 plate appearances but had not spent time in the majors this season and was batting .273 with eight homers and 36 RBI for Triple-A Sacramento when the deal went down. An oblique injury limited Susac to just 11 games for Colorado Springs, where he batted .125 (5-for-40) with a double and three RBI.

RHP Taylor Jungmann was recalled from Triple-A Colorado Springs on Tuesday. He began the year in the Brewers' rotation but was demoted on April 29 after posting a 9.15 ERA in five starts. His struggles continued in Colorado Springs, to the point where he was sent to the team's spring training complex in June to regroup before returning to action with Double-A Biloxi where he went 3-4 with a 2.51 ERA in 13 starts.

RHP Taylor Jungmann returned to the Brewers Tuesday, another chapter in what's been a roller coaster of a season. He began the year in the Brewers' rotation but was demoted on April 29 after posting a 9.15 ERA in five starts. His struggles continued in Colorado Springs, to the point he was sent to the team's spring training complex in June to regroup before returning to action with Double-A Biloxi where he went 3-4 with a 2.51 ERA in 13 starts. Manager Craig Counsell said that he hadn't yet settled on a role for Jungmann, but that he would get some innings before the year is up.