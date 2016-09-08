3B Jonathan Villar hit two home runs Wednesday, giving him three in his last two games. He went hitless Monday in the opener of Milwaukee's three-game set with Chicago but went 5-for-9 in the final two games.

C Andrew Susac arrived in Milwaukee on Wednesday, a day after he was recalled from Triple-A Colorado Springs. With Martin Maldonado handling the bulk of catching duties and Manny Pina serving well as a backup since Jonathan Lucroy was traded to Texas, manager Craig Counsell wasn't sure Susac would see some work but expected him to see action in the final weeks of the season.

RHP Tyler Thornburg collected his ninth save of the season Wednesday, working a scoreless ninth inning against the Cubs in Milwaukee. Thornburg hasn't allowed an earned run in his last 16 appearances.

RHP Matt Garza took no decision Wednesday despite holding the Cubs to one run in six innings and striking out five. Garza has allowed just two earned runs (seven overall) in his last three starts while striking out 22 in 18 1/3 innings.