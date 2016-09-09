RHP Junior Guerra picked up his eighth win Thursday night, going five innings before leaving during the Brewers' six-run sixth inning. Guerra gave up six hits and three runs, walking two and fanning two. Manager Craig Counsell hinted that Guerra could have gone another inning, but he opted to pull him when it became clear his team was going to blow things open.

2B Hernan Perez continues to thrive as a cleanup hitter, going 4-for-5 with three RBIs. Perez tied his career high in hits for the second time in three days and also doubled twice in a game for the first time in his career. Perez also swiped third base in the third inning for his 30th steal, giving Milwaukee two players with 30 steals in a season for the sixth time in franchise history.

SS Orlando Arcia tied a career high with three hits and could have had a fourth except for a tough catch near the warning track by Cardinals RF Stephen Piscotty in the sixth inning. Arcia whacked a solo homer to right field off a hanging changeup, his third homer of the year. Arcia also scored three runs and upped his batting average to .235.

CF Keon Broxton continues to improve offensively, reaching base four times for the fourth time this year. What made this one different was that Broxton supplemented his two infield hits with two walks, showcasing a batting eye that has led to 34 walks in 182 at-bats. Broxton also stole a base, giving him 22 in 24 attempts. He is looking like a guy who might figure into this team's plans for the long haul.

RHP Jimmy Nelson gets the start Friday night when Milwaukee continues its four-game series in St. Louis. Nelson is coming off a no-decision Saturday night in Pittsburgh, where he gave up four hits and a run in 5 1/3 innings with six walks and four strikeouts in the Brewers' 7-4 win. He is 0-6 with a 7.57 ERA in eight career games against the Cardinals, 0-1, 3.75 in two starts against them this year.