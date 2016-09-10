2B Scooter Gennett hit his 11th homer of the season Friday night, a two-run shot in the third inning. It was his first career homer against the Cardinals and the first allowed by Carlos Martinez to any current member of the Brewers.

RF Hernan Perez singled twice in four at-bats, giving him three multi-hit games in his last four games. He is 10-for-18 in those games, a .556 average.

RHP Chase Anderson will be making his fourth start of the season against the Cardinals, going 0-2 with a 3.14 ERA. He is 4-1 over his last eight starts overall with a 2.65 ERA.

RHP Jimmy Nelson was the tough-luck loser Friday night. He allowed only five hits in six innings, but three of them came in a span of four batters in the third inning and included two-run homers by Matt Carpenter and Stephen Piscotty. Nelson fell to 0-7 in his career against the Cardinals, the only active pitcher without a win against the Cardinals with a minimum of six decisions.

OF Ryan Braun got the night off on Friday against the Cardinals except for a pinch-hitting appearance, grounding into a fielder's choice that ended the game. He had started 19 of the Brewers' previous 21 games since Aug. 18. He has gone 18-for-78 in that stretch, a .231 average, which has dropped his season average from .325 to .309