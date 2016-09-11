LHP Brent Suter is making a good impression on the Brewers. His one inning on Friday night was his sixth consecutive relief appearance without allowing a run. "We've put him in some different situations and he has handled every one of them, which keeps getting him more opportunities," manager Craig Counsell said. "That's how it works."

C Andrew Susac made his first start for the Brewers on Saturday. Susac was acquired from the Giants in the deadline deal for LHP Will Smith and assigned to Triple A before he was called up on Tuesday when Colorado Springs' season ended. He was 0-for-2 with a walk but also threw out Matt Carpenter trying to steal second in the the first inning.

1B Hernan Perez made his third consecutive start at a different position in the series. He started at second base on Thursday night and in right on Friday night before making his third start of the year at first base on Saturday night. He also started a game at shortstop earlier this season.

RHP Chase Anderson has thrown 10 2/3 scoreless innings combined in his last two starts. He was pulled from Saturday night's game with two outs in the sixth inning with a runner on second. Anderson allowed only three hits, walked two and struck out four.

OF Keon Broxton produced the only run of the game for the Brewers on Saturday night with a solo homer, his seventh home run of the season. In three stints with the Brewers earlier this season, Broxton had just eight hits in 64 at-bats, a .125 average, but since rejoining the team on July 25, he is 38-for-121, a .314 average. He also had a single and walked in Saturday night's game.