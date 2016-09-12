RHP Zach Davies allowed just one run in 7 1/3 innings on Sunday but did not get the decision in the Brewers' 2-1 win over the Cardinals. He allowed just five hits and kept the Cardinals' scoreless until the eighth, when he left with a runner on third and the inherited runner scored against Tyler Thornburg. "He's got the ability to shut down every team in the big leagues," said manager Craig Counsell. "A hitter has to cover a lot when Zach is pitching and he's effective because of that."

RHP Wily Peralta will get the start in the first game of a three-game series in Cincinnati on Monday night. Peralta was the Brewers' opening-day starter this season but was optioned to Triple-A in June. He rejoined the rotation on Aug. 9 and since has gone 2-2 with a 3.35 ERA in six starts.

RHP Corey Knebel is likely to be used in lower-leverage spots after giving up nine runs in his last 4 2/3 innings. "We're going to try to put him in a position where he can succeed," manager Craig Counsell said.

RHP Carlos Torres likely will assume some more significant use in higher leverage situations in coming games. Torres threw 1 2/3 scoreless innings against the Cardinals on Saturday night.

OF Ryan Braun had gone 205 at-bats since hitting a home run against the Cardinals before connecting for the game-winner in the ninth inning on Sunday. It was Braun's 19th career homer against the Cardinals but his first since April 14, 2013.