a year ago
Milwaukee Brewers - PlayerWatch
September 14, 2016 / 2:21 AM / a year ago

Milwaukee Brewers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Wily Peralta allowed three earned runs on six hits with a walk and five strikeouts Monday night at Cincinnati. A three-run first inning was particularly frustrating for him. "I made the pitches I wanted to make," he said. "I got ground balls. They just found some holes. They didn't hit anything hard." As manager Craig Counsell said after the 3-0 loss, "We didn't have much luck tonight."

2B Scooter Gennett extended his hitting streak to four games. He has hit safely in all eight of his September starts. He went 2-for-4 on Monday night, collecting two of Milwaukee's six hits in a 3-0 loss at Cincinnati.

RHP Michael Blazek who was reinstated from the 15-day disabled list on Sept. 3 but has yet to pitch, threw a simulated game Monday. He's expected to throw again on Thursday in Chicago.

RHP Michael Blazek hasn't pitched since being reinstated from the 15-day disabled list on Sept. 3. On Monday, Blazek took a step toward returning to the mound when he threw a simulated game with positive results. "Came away good from it," manager Craig Counsell said. "A little rust he needed to get off." Blazek plans to throw again Thursday in Chicago in the hopes of salvaging the final few weeks of the season. "It's really just to go into the winter healthy," Counsell said.

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez became a U.S. citizen Monday in Miami. A native of the Dominican Republic, Jimenez has won his last two starts to improve to 7-11.

LF Ryan Braun went 1-for-3 with a walk on Monday night, an unusually quiet night for him against the Reds at Great American Ball Park, where he historically hits well. He is batting .327 with five homers and nine RBIs this season against Cincinnati.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
