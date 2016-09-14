LHP Brent Suter is playing in front of a sizeable contingent of family and friends in Cincinnati. He is a graduate of Moeller High School, which also produced Ken Griffey Jr. and Barry Larkin. "He's 15 innings into his big-league career," manager Craig Counsell said. "He's pitching out of the bullpen and doing a nice job. We're learning. You tend to hold the velocity against him, but it works." Suter is 1-1 with a 3.00 ERA in eight appearances, including one start.

INF Jonathan Villar started at second base Tuesday, a position he didn't play at all in spring training or this season. "Thinking about the last three weeks ... I just thought this was an opportunity to see him at second base," manager Craig Counsell said. "He's going to play mostly third base the rest of the season. There will be spots we'll see him at second base. I want to see what it looks like." Villar has made 135 starts, 104 at shortstop and 31 at third base. He hit his 16th home run on Tuesday.

RHP Matt Garza allowed five runs on Tuesday night at Cincinnati, but only one was earned. He struck out three and didn't walk a batter over 95 pitches. Garza was hurt by a few defensive miscues but was offering no excuses. "You just have to pitch," Garza said. "Some days the balls find gloves. Some days, they don't. We're a young team, and that's where we're at. I've learned that you can't come down on guys and harp on it. For a lot of these guys, this is their first September."

1B Chris Carter leads the Brewers in strikeouts. He also leads them with 34 homers and is second with 82 RBIs. "Chris is always trying to improve around the edges," manager Craig Counsell said. "You're not going to dramatically change who he is. There's going to be strikeouts there."