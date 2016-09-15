RHP Junior Guerra pitched six shutout innings on Wednesday night allowing only three hits with two walks and five Ks. Milwaukee improved to 14-6 when he starts. The Brewers have six guys vying for five rotation spots for next season, and Guerra's name is in that conversation. "He's putting together a really good season, coming back from the little time off," said manager Craig Counsell, referring to Guerra's stint on the DL with elbow inflammation. "He's got a real sense of the moment, when to step it up. He was real good today."

RHP Taylor Jungmann, like many Brewers pitchers, is working on the side to stay fresh. Milwaukee has 13 in its bullpen and the starting rotation has been logging innings. "We're kind of playing the game that, if you're not pitching, you need to be throwing on the side," manager Craig Counsell said. Jungmann pitched for the first time since Sept. 6 on Wednesday night, pitching a scoreless ninth inning.

1B Chris Carter has played in 144 games, durability that isn't lost on his manager. "It's possible he's going to play 160 games," Craig Counsell said. "He's played more than he's ever played before, and he's doing well with it. It's a credit to him. He could finish with 160 games and 150 starts. That's valuable." Carter played in a career-high 148 games in 2013 with Houston. He leads the team with 34 homers and is second in RBIs. He walked three times on Wednesday.

RF Domingo Santana's eighth home run of the season on Wednesday was a no-doubter. Santana connected on the first pitch he saw from Reds right-hander Ross Ohlendorf for a three-run home run into the upper deck bleachers in left field. "He's got some opportunities over the past 10 days and he's made the most of it," said manager Craig Counsell. "He's swinging the bat in a way that's caused me to put him in there really."