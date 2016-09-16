FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 16, 2016 / 10:16 PM / a year ago

Milwaukee Brewers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PH Scooter Gennett was 1-for-1 with a double and two RBI. His pinch-hit double in the seventh inning was his first of the season -- he was previously 0-for-8 -- and marked his second straight multi-RBI game.

RHP Chase Anderson (8-11, 4.53 ERA) makes his 29th appearance and 28th start of the season against the Cubs on Friday afternoon. He started last Saturday at St. Louis and had no decision in a 5-1 Brewers loss, allowing no runs on three hits through 5 2/3 innings. Anderson has gone 4-1 with a 2.30 ERA over his last nine starts. He has had five quality starts this season and is 1-0 against Chicago with a 1.93 ERA in two starts against the Cubs, both this season.

CF Keon Broxton went 1-for-4 with a home run and run scored. His ninth home run of the season came in the fourth inning as Milwaukee scored three times for a 3-2 lead. All of Broxton's home runs have been solo blasts.

RHP Jimmy Nelson improved to 8-14 with his six-inning outing and recorded his 13th quality start of the season but just his second in his last 11 starts. He's 1-3 with a 3.77 ERA in five starts against the Cubs this season. It was his first-ever win against the Cubs in 12 appearances (10 starts).

RF Domingo Santana (2-for-4 with two doubles) is batting .400 with eight runs scored in his last nine games, including five multi-hit games. Santana's two doubles were the first in his career in a game.

