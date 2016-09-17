RHP Zach Davies (10-7, 3.87 ERA ) makes his 27th start of the season and fourth against the Cubs. The Brewers rookie started Sunday against the Cardinals and worked 7 1/3 innings but had a no-decision in Milwaukee's 2-1 victory. Davies is 2-2 with a 3.91 ERA in four career starts against Chicago, including 1-2, 5.29 in three starts this year.

2B Scooter Gennett was 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs, collecting his fifth go-ahead homer this season in the seventh inning.

RHP Chase Anderson picked up a no-decision as he extended his scoreless streak to 14 2/3 innings before allowing a two-run homer in the fifth inning Friday. He's posted a 2.35 ERA in three starts against the Cubs this season, the lowest ERA against Chicago by any starter in the majors.

CF Keon Broxton left Friday's game in the third inning after chasing down Tommy La Stella's fly ball and suffering a season-ending broken wrist after running into the wall. Broxton was batting .242 with nine homers and 19 RBIs while in his fourth stint with the Brewers after a July 25 call up from Triple-A Colorado Springs.

RHP Michael Blazek (forearm) threw a simulated game Thursday and will try another next week at home. The Milwaukee reliever could be cleared to pitch for the season's final stretch.