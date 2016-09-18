RHP Junior Guerra (9-3, 2.81 ERA) is being shut down for the rest of season because he has reached his innings limit at 121 2/3, manager Craig Counsell said. Guerra is healthy, Counsell added.

OF Michael Reed was recalled from Triple-A Colorado Springs on Saturday after OF Keon Broxton broke his right wrist crashing into the outfield wall during Milwaukee's 5-4 loss to the Chicago Cubs on Friday to end his season. Reed struck out as a pinch hitter in his only at-bat Saturday against the Cubs.

3B Jonathan Villar moved into third place for stolen bases in a Brewers season with his 55th in the first inning Saturday against the Cubs. He passed Pat Listach, who had 54 in 1992. Villar added another stolen base in the sixth. He also drew a career-high three walks.

LF Ryan Braun hit two home runs, both two-run shots, on Saturday against the Cubs. He also had an RBI single to give him five RBIs in the game and 88 for the season. He has hit at least 30 home runs in six seasons. He is a career .342 hitter with 12 home runs and 55 RBIs in 66 games at Wrigley Field.

1B Chris Carter hit a grand slam Saturday off Cubs RHP Carl Edwards Jr. to give him 35 home runs this season. Carter has three career grand slams. He is batting .222 this season.