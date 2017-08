INF Hernan Perez made his first start of the season in center field Thursday; Perez has now started at six positions for Milwaukee in 2016, and appeared at each position except pitcher and catcher.

OF Kirk Nieuwenhuis, battling a sports hernia, received a cortisone injection Thursday but isn't sure whether he will return this season.

LF Ryan Braun returned to the starting lineup Thursday after missing Milwaukee's previous two games to be with his wife for the birth of the couple's second child.