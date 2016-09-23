INF Hernan Perez made his first start of the season in center field Thursday; Perez has now started at six positions for Milwaukee in 2016, and appeared at each position except pitcher and catcher.

UTL Hernan Perez made his first start of the season in center field Thursday. Perez started at six positions for Milwaukee this season, and appeared at each position except pitcher and catcher. Since the All-Star break, Perez is batting .280 with nine home runs, 35 RBIs and 21 stolen bases. He's fourth in the National League this season with 31 steals.

OF Kirk Nieuwenhuis, battling a sports hernia, received a cortisone injection Thursday but isn't sure if he'll return this season. Nieuwenhuis hasn't played since suffering the injury Friday against the Cubs in Chicago. He's appeared in 124 games this season (92 starts), batting .210 with 13 home runs and 44 RBIs and is a .290 hitter with 11 homers and 31 RBs at Miller Park.

RHP Tyler Thornburg earned his 12th save of the season with a scoreless ninth inning Thursday. He hasn't allowed an earned run in his last 20 appearances and has only allowed one over his last 32.

LF Ryan Braun went 0-for-4 with a strikeout in his return to the Brewers' starting lineup Thursday. Braun missed Milwaukee's previous two games to be with his wife for the birth of the couple's second child.