a year ago
Milwaukee Brewers - PlayerWatch
#US MLB
September 25, 2016 / 2:36 AM / a year ago

Milwaukee Brewers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Zach Davies made his 28th and final start of the season Friday, holding the Reds to three runs on seven hits while striking out three over five innings of work. Davies started the season 0-3 with an 8.78 ERA after being called up from Triple-A Colorado Springs on April 17. Since then, he's gone 11-4 with a 3.54 ERA in 25 starts.

UTL Hernan Perez got another start in CF Friday for the Brewers. He's started at six positions for Milwaukee this season. Perez went 0-for-4 Friday but came into the game batting .281 (66-for-235) with nine home runs and 35 RBI since the All-Star break.

RHP Tyler Thornburg allowed an earned run for the first time in 20 games but still earned his 13th save of the season Friday night against the Reds. Thornburg has allowed just two earned runs over his last 33 outings, spanning 35 1/3 innings of work.

1B Chris Carter hit a solo home run Friday against the Reds, setting a new career high with 38 on the season. Carter also surpassed his career best with 90 RBI. He's homered four times in his last six games and has hit eight during the month of September.

