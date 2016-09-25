RHP Tyler Cravy worked a perfect fifth inning on Saturday against the Reds. Since being recalled from Triple-A Colorado Springs on Aug. 16, Cravy has not allowed a run in 14 2/3 innings.

RHP Tyler Jungmann will get one more start this season, manager Craig Counsell said Saturday after Jungmann allowed two runs, three hits and four walks in four innings and took the loss against the Reds in Milwaukee. It was Jungmann's first major league start since April 28 when he fell to 0-4 with a 9.15 ERA through five starts.

OF Kirk Nieuwenhuis is still rehabbing after suffering a sports hernia last week at Chicago. He's not expected to play this weekend as Milwaukee wraps up its final homestand of the season, but he will join the team on its trip to Texas and Colorado and manager Craig Counsell thinks Nieuwenhuis will see action before the season ends.

RF Domingo Santana hit his 10th home run of the season on Saturday and now has hits in nine of his last 10 games. During September, Santana is batting .313 (21-for-67) with four doubles, six home runs and 12 RBIs.