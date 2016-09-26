FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 27, 2016 / 3:21 AM / a year ago

Milwaukee Brewers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LHP Brent Suter has not allowed a run in 12 appearances as a reliever this season, spanning 12 1/3 innings of work. He's issued two walks while striking out 10 during that span and is 2-0 on the season.

C Martin Maldonado returned to the Brewers' lineup Sunday after sitting out the last two days as part of baseball's concussion protocol. Maldonado appeared in 71 games this season, with 58 starts.

UTL Hernan Perez started again in CF Sunday, his fourth start there this season. Perez finished with two hits and is batting .276 (68-for-244) since the All-Star break.

LF Ryan Braun had two hits Sunday in what may have been his final home game at Miller Park. Braun batted .317 (77-for-243) at home this season, with 11 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 47 RBIs. He's Milwaukee's longest-tenured player and is expected to be traded during the offseason as the Brewers continue their rebuild under GM David Stearns.

