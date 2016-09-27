2B Jonathan Villar homered twice and drove in career-high five runs Monday night. His 18 homers are also a career high. He posted his second career multi-homer game, both this month. Villar had three hits (3-4) after going 3-35 in his previous 11 games

RHP Taylor Jungmann is done for the season after suffering a minor hip injury in his start Sept. 24 against Cincinnati. Jungmann was supposed to pitch either Friday or Saturday at Colorado. "It's not a serious injury, but it's going to keep him out of starting another game," manager Craig Counsell said.

RHP Jimmy Nelson (8-15, 4.50) will be making his 32nd start of the season Tuesday. He last started Sept. 21 vs. Pittsburgh in a 4-1 loss, going five innings and allowing four runs on six hits. He was 5-3 with a 2.88 ERA in his first 11 starts and is 3-12 with a 5.65 ERA in his last 20. He has made 13 quality starts. The club is 12-19 in his starts. Opponents are batting .270 with 24 home runs. Nelson has never faced the Rangers.

RHP Matt Garza improved to 6-8 after posting a quality start Monday to beat Texas. He went six innings and allowed three runs on six hits, striking out three. He earned his first win since Aug. 31 against St. Louis. He is 2-3, 2.97 ERA in his last six starts to lower his season ERA from 5.27 to 4.51.