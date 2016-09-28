2B Jonathan Villar needs one stolen base to become the first player to have 15 home runs and 60 steals in the same season since Carl Crawford in 2009. Villar has 18 homers. Manager Craig Counsell admits to being surprised by the improvement from the 25-year-old infielder. "It's come sooner than we expected certainly," Counsell said. "What he's doing is rare, for sure."

RHP Chase Anderson (9-11, 4.36 ERA) will make his 31st appearance and 30th start of the season Wednesday. Anderson last started Sept. 22 vs. Pittsburgh, earning a 3-1 win after allowing one run in 5 2/3 innings with six strikeouts. He is 5-1 with a 2.30 ERA over his last 11 starts and has six quality starts this season. The club is 12-17 in his starts.

RHP Jimmy Nelson dropped to 8-16 after giving up five runs on five hits. He walked four in 5 1/3 innings, with 42 of his 88 pitches being balls. "It was similar to a lot of his nights," manager Craig Counsell said. "The walks got him in trouble." He is 2-7 with a 7.27 ERA in 11 starts since the beginning of August, raising his ERA from 3.42 to 4.62. He has given up a homer in four straight.

OF Ryan Braun was out of the lineup Tuesday with a sore wrist, but he's expected to be back Wednesday for the series finale at Texas. Braun is hitting .307 with 30 homers and 90 RBIs.