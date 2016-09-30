RHP Zach Davies left the team to head home for a family matter. He had already been shut down after making his last start on Sept. 23. Davis went 11-7 with a 3.97 ERA in 28 starts.

LHP Brent Suter (2-1, 2.16) will make his 14th appearance and second start for the Brewers this season Friday at Colorado. His contract was selected on Aug. 19 from Triple-A Colorado Springs, where he went 6-6 with a 3.50 ERA in 26 games, including 15 starts. Suter made his MLB debut in a start on Aug. 19 at Seattle, taking a 7-6 loss (4 1/3 innings, 4 earned runs). He has since made 12 relief appearances, going 2-0 without allowing a run in 12 1/3 innings. He last pitched Sept. 24 vs. Cincinnati, tossing 2 scoreless innings.

2B Jonathan Villar hit a leadoff home run on the first pitch of the game Wednesday for his 19th homer of the season and his third in the three-game series vs. Texas. It was his third leadoff long ball of the year, and four of his career leadoff. He had seven RBI in the series.

OF Ryan Braun was back in the lineup Wednesday after missing the previous game with a sore wrist. He went 1-4 and scored a run.