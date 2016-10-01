3B Jonathan Villar needs one homer to become the fourth player in major league history with 20 homers and 60 stolen bases in a season.

3B Jonathan Villar went 1-for-5. He needs one homer to become the fourth player in major league history to have 20 homers and 60 stolen bases in a season. Villar, who has 19 homers and 60 stolen bases, is trying to join Hall of Famer Joe Morgan with Cincinnati in 1973 and 1976; Hall of Famer Rickey Henderson with the New York Yankees in 1985 and 1986, and Oakland in 1990; and Cincinnati's Eric Davis in 1986 as the only players to reach the 20/60 plateau.

C Martin Maldonado had a career-high tying three walks -- two of them intentional. He also had three walks June 11 against the New York Mets. Maldonado appeared in 75 games, including 62 starts at catcher. The Brewers are 31-31 in his starts.

OF Kirk Nieuwenhuis last played Sept. 16 because of what was called an abdominal strain. The diagnosis was changed to a sports hernia that will require surgery, and Nieuwenhuis is done for the year. Nieuwehuis, who went to high school in Denver, batted .210 with 13 homers and 44 RBIs in 124 games, including 92 starts. He hit .290 at Miller Park this season and .127 on the road.

1B Chris Carter became the sixth player in franchise history to hit 40 homers in a season. Ryan Braun was the last with 41 homers in 2012. Carter, who has also reached a career-high in RBIs (93), joined Richie Sexon and Prince Fielder (twice each), Gorman Thomas, Ben Oglivie and Braun as the only players in franchise history to hit 40 homers in a season.