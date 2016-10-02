RHP Jacob Barnes pitched the 10th and earned his first major league save in his 27th career appearance. Barnes has six saves in the minors, including one this season at Triple-A Colorado Springs. He had two saves at rookie level Class A Helena in 2011 and three at low Class A Wisconsin in 2012.

IF Jonathan Villar stole his major league leading 61st base, the third-highest total in franchise history. Tommy Harper stole 73 bases for the Brewers in 1969 and Scott Podsednik had 70 steals in 2004. With 19 homers, Villar needs one more in the final game of the season to become the fourth player in major league history to have 20 homers and 60 stolen bases in a season.

RHP Wily Peralta pitched six scoreless innings and allowed five singles with no walks and three strikeouts. It was his first start without allowing a run since Sept. 5, 2015, at Cincinnati and his second start this season without issuing a walk. The other was April 24 in six innings against Philadelphia. Peralta was optioned to Triple-A Colorado Springs on June 12 and returned to the Brewers on Aug. 9. In 10 starts since returning from the minors, Peralta has a 2.92 ERA.

1B Chris Carter hit a game-winning homer in the 10th to give the Brewers a 4-3 victory. It was Carter's 41st home run, extending his career high in that category and tying him with Colorado's Nolan Arenado for the National League lead.