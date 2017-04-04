3B Travis Shaw got off to a good start as a Brewer, collecting a pair of doubles with an RBI on Monday against the Rockies. Shaw, a left-handed batter, hit in the cleanup spot behind Ryan Braun and in front of left-handed-hitting Eric Thames. Milwaukee acquired Shaw during the offseason for closer Tyler Thornburg, in the hopes the hitter-friendly nature of Miller Park would help Shaw return to the form he showed in Boston.

C Jett Bandy drew his first career Opening Day start, but Brewers manager Craig Counsell said neither Bandy or Manny Pina would be considered Milwaukee's "everyday" catcher, at least for the time being. The duo split time behind the plate during spring training, along with Andrew Susac, who is on the disabled list.

RHP Junior Guerra (strained right calf) will undergo an MRI exam Tuesday after landing on the 10-day DL. He was hurt Monday in the opener.

LHP Tommy Milone pitched two innings in relief of Junior Guerra on Monday, and he could be in line to start when Guerra's next turn in the rotation comes up Saturday. Guerra landed on the disabled list with a strained right calf. Milone signed with Milwaukee over the winter and went 0-1 with a 9.00 ERA in three Cactus League starts. He spent last season with the Twins, posting a 5.71 ERA in 19 games (12 starts). Milone has a career record of 44-33.