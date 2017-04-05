3B Travis Shaw batted just .187 against left-handers last season with Boston, but he doubled twice Tuesday off Rockies southpaw Tyler Anderson and now has four through two games. Signed primarily to be Milwaukee's third baseman, Shaw also slid over to first base Tuesday.

RHP Junior Guerra will miss at least six weeks because of the right calf strain he sustained on Opening Day. He was placed on the 10-day DL.

LHP Brent Suter was recalled from Triple-A Colorado Springs after RHP Junior Guerra was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a strained right calf. Suter appeared in 14 games for the Brewers last season, posting a 3.32 ERA and 1.38 WHIP over 21 2/3 innings. In eight Cactus League appearances this spring, Suter went 1-0 with a 4.00 ERA. Should LHP Tommy Milone slide into Guerra's spot in the rotation, Suter would serve as the bullpen's lone left-hander.

LHP Tommy Milone will start Saturday against the Cubs at Miller Park, taking the place of RHP Junior Guerra, who is on the 10-day disabled list with a strained right calf. Signed in December, Milone is 44-33 with a 4.14 ERA in 129 career games, including 118 starts. He spent the last two seasons with Minnesota but struggled last year, posting a 3-5 record and 5.71 ERA in 19 appearances (12) starts.