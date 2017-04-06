3B Travis Shaw hit his first home run, a two-run shot off Colorado's Tyler Chatwood. Shaw has five hits through three games and all have gone for extra bases (two doubles, one home run). Two came against left-handed pitching, against which Shaw batted just .186 a year ago.

RHP Neftali Feliz recorded his first save of the season -- and the 100th of his career -- Wednesday, retiring Charlie Blackmon with two out and the bases loaded in the ninth inning of Milwaukee's 6-1 victory over Colorado. Milwaukee signed Feliz to a one-year contract in January, ostensibly to cover the ninth inning but also to provide some experience to a relatively young bullpen group.

INF/OF Nick Franklin will report to Milwaukee on Friday after he was claimed off waivers Wednesday from Tampa Bay. Milwaukee liked Franklin's versatility: He can play in the infield and outfield and he's also a switch-hitter, giving manager Craig Counsell a valuable tool on the bench. Last year, he batted .270 with a .328 on-base percentage, six home runs and 26 RBI for the Rays. He is a career .219 hitter.

1B Eric Thames hit his first home run of the season Wednesday, and his first in the major leagues since Sept. 23, 2012. He spent 2013 in the minors, then belted 124 over three seasons in the Korean League -- a big reason the Brewers signed him to a three-year, $15 million contract over the winter.

RHP Taylor Jungmann had a rough start to his 2017 season, allowing a run on two hits, a walk and a hit batter in the ninth against Colorado. Jungmann earned one of the last spots in Milwaukee's bullpen after posting a 2.45 ERA in 13 spring appearances. That came after a nightmarish 2016 campaign, when Jungmann began the season in the rotation but struggled so badly that he was sent to Triple-A Colorado Springs. Jungmann was transferred to the team's spring-training facility for a mental break, before returning to action with Double-A Biloxi and ultimately rejoining the team for the final weeks of the season.

RHP Michael Blazek was designated for assignment to make room on the 40-man roster for INF/OF Nick Franklin. Acquired in a 2013 trade that sent John Axford to St. Louis, Blazek appeared in 93 games for Milwaukee, posting an 8-5 record and 3.81 ERA.