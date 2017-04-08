FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Milwaukee Brewers - PlayerWatch
#US MLB
April 9, 2017 / 3:21 AM / 4 months ago

Milwaukee Brewers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

3B Travis Shaw picked up another hit off a left-handed pitcher Friday, singling off the Cubs' Brett Anderson in the sixth inning of a 2-1 victory. Shaw has three hits this year against lefties, who held him to a .187 average a year ago. Overall, Shaw has reached base in all five of Milwaukee's games this season while batting .333 (6-for-18) with four doubles, a home run and five RBIs.

INF Nick Franklin was added to the Brewers' active roster after being claimed off waivers from Tampa Bay earlier this week. Franklin expects to be deployed all over the field for Milwaukee, just as he was by the Rays last year, when he played five different positions. Franklin is also a switch-hitter, giving manager Craig Counsell more late-inning matchup options off the bench.

OF Keon Broxton said he was feeling fine Friday, a day after he was struck on the protective flap of his helmet by a 92 mph fastball. Broxton suffered a bloody nose and some swelling but cleared the concussion protocol and reported no lingering issues. He was not in the starting lineup but entered Milwaukee's game against the Cubs as part of a double switch in the 10th inning.

