3B Travis Shaw hit his fifth double of the season Saturday. He's reached base safely in all six of Milwaukee's games in 2017 and has at least one hit in five of those contests. Shaw is tied for the team lead with seven hits and is tops on the club with 15 total bases and six RBIs.

LHP Brent Suter was optioned to Triple-A Colorado Springs after the game as the Brewers looked to add a fresh arm to their bullpen. Suter was recalled Opening Day, when RHP Junior Guerra landed on the disabled list, and appeared in three games but allowed four earned runs Saturday in an 11-6 loss to the Cubs.

INF/OF Nick Franklin recoded his first hit of the season Saturday, a game-tying two-run home run off Kyle Hendricks. Franklin also made his first start of the year, taking over for Ryan Braun in left field after he was scratched just before game time because of tightness in his lower back. Franklin was claimed off waivers from Tampa Bay earlier this week.

LF Ryan Braun was scratched from the Brewers' lineup with tightness in his lower back, and issue that had been bothering him since at least Wednesday, manager Craig Counsell said. Braun had played in four of Milwaukee's first five games this season. He sat out Thursday, which Counsell said at the time was just a routine day off.