INF Travis Shaw tripled and scored a run in the first inning Tuesday in the 4-3 win over the Toronto Blue Jays. He has eight hits (8-for-30, .267) this season, seven for extra bases. The triple was the third of his career. He had two last season. It took him 15 games to get seven extra-base hits last season. His seven RBIs lead the team.

INF/OF Eric Thames did not play for the third time in eight games Tuesday night in the 4-3 win over the Toronto Blue Jays. In his five starts this season, three have been at first base, one in right field and the other in left field. He was drafted by the Blue Jays in 2008 and played for them from 2011-2012. The Brewers signed him as a free agent during the offseason after he spent three seasons playing for the NC Dinos in Korea. He batted .348 with 124 homers, 379 RBIs and 64 stolen bases over the three seasons. He was the league MVP in 2015.

RHP Chase Anderson (0-0, 1.50 ERA) will make his second start of the season when he faces the Toronto Blue Jays Wednesday in the finale of a two-game set. He allowed three hits, two walks and one run over six innings Thursday against the Colorado Rockies. He did not factor in the decision in the game won by the Rockies 2-1. He is 5-1 with a 2.47 ERA over his past 13 starts. Anderson has never faced the Blue Jays.

CF Keon Broxton entered the 4-3 win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday night in a 1-for-11 funk. He hit his first home run in the first inning and was 2-for-5 of the night to raise his batting average to .188. He has 10 career homers, with the first one coming June 24, 2016.

RHP Michael Blazek was assigned outright to Triple-A Colorado Springs. Blazek was designated for assignment April 5 after INF/OF Nick Franklin was claimed off waivers from the Tampa Bay Rays. The Brewers optioned Blazek, 28, to the Sky Sox near the end of spring training.

OF Domingo Santana hit his second home run of the season in the fifth inning Tuesday night in the 4-3 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays. He did not get his second homer last year until the 15th game. He finished with 11 in 77 games.