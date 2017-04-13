2B Jonathan Villar was 2-for-4 with a solo home run Wednesday in the 2-0 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays. He is batting .179 after nine games (7-for-39) and three of his hits have been home runs. He has one walk and 15 strikeouts.

RHP Chase Anderson threw his second straight quality start Wednesday, allowing three hits in seven innings to earn the win in the 2-0 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays. He walked two and struck out seven. He had seven quality starts all last season when he made 30 starts. "This is the best I've seen him," Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. "He just had really good stuff. His fastball has played really well and the off-speed, the curveball is a real weapon for him now."

SS Orlando Arcia has gone 31 games without an error, including the 2-0 win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday. He has not committed an error since Sept. 5 against the Chicago Cubs.

RHP Jimmy Nelson (0-0, 1.50 ERA) will hope to improve on his career numbers at the Great American Ballpark Thursday when he opens a four-game series against the Cincinnati Reds. He is 2-2 with a 7.20 ERA in five career starts at the Reds' home park, allowing 20 earned runs in 25 innings. He is 3-3 with a 5.06 ERA in 11 career games (nine starts) against the Reds, including 2-1 with a 3.70 ERA last season in four starts. He had a no-decision in his first start of the season Friday, a 2-1 Brewers' loss to the Chicago Cubs in 11 innings Friday. Nelson allowed one run, four hits and two walks while striking out eight in six innings.

RHP Matt Garza (right groin strain) made his first rehabilitation start Wednesday with Triple-A Colorado Springs. He allowed one run, two hits (including a home run) and two walks with four strikeouts in five innings. He made 72 pitches. Garza was put on the 10-day disabled list March 31. Garza was 6-8 with a 4.51 ERA in 19 starts last season with Milwaukee after starting the season on the DL with a right lat strain.