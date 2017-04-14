RHP David Goforth was designated for assignment following Thursday night's game. His contract was selected from Triple-A Colorado Springs on Sunday when Brent Suter was optioned. Goforth pitched a scoreless ninth inning in his season debut on Sunday in Chicago.

RHP Damien Magnifico was obtained from the Milwaukee Brewers in a trade Thursday night for the Orioles' No. 15 international bonus signing slot. Magnifico will be assigned to Triple-A Norfolk.

1B Eric Thames went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs on Thursday night. "I really like where he's at," manager Craig Counsell said. "I like how he's started the season. I know he likes to play every day. But, I like that we've spaced it out for him. He's doing a nice job."

RHP Jimmy Nelson made adjustments last season with a modified delivery and then strengthened his lower body through Pilates workouts over the winter. He's beginning to see results. On Thursday night, Nelson allowed one run and five hits through seven innings, lifting Milwaukee to a 5-1 victory over the Cincinnati Reds. "It all starts from the ground up," Nelson said. "The strength and balance of my legs from some of the things I did this offseason really helps. That's where it all starts."

RHP Matt Garza (right groin strain) made the first of what's expected to be two rehab starts for Triple-A Memphis on Wednesday night, allowing one earned run on a homer in five innings. He threw 72 pitches, 42 for strikes. "He pitched pretty well," manager Craig Counsell said. "He had good velocity. Good slider. The reports are that he used all four pitches effectively."

LF Ryan Braun belted a two-run home run off Bronson Arroyo in the third inning. It was Braun's 36th career home run vs. Reds pitching and 21st at Great American Ball Park. His 36 home runs are the most against Cincinnati since 2007, Braun's rookie season. It was Braun's third home run of the season.