RHP Oliver Drake allowed a run in two innings in his Brewers debut on Friday night with four strikeouts. He was acquired from Baltimore for a player to be named or cash late Thursday. Drake made 27 relief appearances in the past seasons for the Orioles, including three this season. Manager Craig Counsell said Drake's repertoire of pitches will add variety to the Brewers' bullpen. "He's a little different than Jhan (Marinez) and Jared (Hughes), who rely more heavily on the sinker," Counsell said. "Oliver is more of a north-south guy with the split-finger. Little different style of right-hander pitcher which is helpful."

C Manny Pina went 4-for-5 with two doubles, two singles, and two RBIs on Friday night. The four hits were a career high. Pina grounded out in the ninth to end his perfect evening. "I looked up and he's batting .500," manager Craig Counsell said. "So, he's doing alright. He hit the ball hard in his fifth at-bat, too."

LHP Tommy Milone got hurt by the long ball on Friday night but managed to keep his team in the game. He allowed three earned runs on a two-run homer by Zack Cozart and a solo shot by Joey Votto. Milone struck out three and didn't walk a batter in his five innings. "Another zero in the walk column," said manager Craig Counsell. "That's how you keep the damage down."

OF Shane Peterson was selected from Triple-A Durham and was in the lineup as the DH on Friday night. In his first at-bat with the Rays, his 96th game in the major leagues, he hit a two-run homer off Rick Porcello to open the scoring. He added an RBI single later in the game. "I'm really smart for putting him in the lineup," manager Kevin Cash said of Peterson, who had played 95 previous major league games, 93 with the Milwaukee Brewers. "He was having good at-bats in Triple-A (where he had eight RBIs) and glad to see him get an opportunity."