RHP Junior Guerra worked out on the treadmill Saturday. He's on the 10-day disabled list after straining his right calf after bunting on Opening Day. "He's doing really well," manager Craig Counsell said. "Pretty much everything has been positive in his rehab so far."

RHP Zach Davies was charged with three earned runs over his five innings on Saturday afternoon at Cincinnati. He walked two and fanned four over his 96 pitches. All three runs scored in the second inning when he briefly struggled with his command.The Reds had the go-ahead run in scoring position in the fourth and fifth innings, but Davies pitched out of the jams. "He made big pitches to get out of innings," manager Craig Counsell said. "But he was close to 100 pitches by the fifth inning. He had to work to get there. I do think he's on the right track."

C Manny Pina is on a career-high five-game hitting streak. On Friday night, he went 4-for-5 with two doubles and two RBIs. In addition, the Brewers pitching staff has a 1.62 ERA with him behind the plate. Pina played more than 2,700 games in the minor leagues and Brewers manager Craig Counsell believes there's been value in that experience. "If you see a guy who spent that much time in the minor leagues, you have respect for that," Counsell said. "That means you?ve overcome some things."

1B Eric Thames' Milwaukee Brewers' career is off to an historic start. Thames homered twice for Milwaukee, giving him four in the series. It was his first career multi-home run game. "He's really on a good roll right now," said Brewers manager Craig Counsell. "It's fun to watch. We didn't see the topspin fly ball when we were in spring training, but now we?re seeing it a lot."

C Andrew Susac (trapezius tightness) was reinstated from the 10-day disabled list and optioned to Triple-A Colorado Springs. The Brewers' catching tandem of Jeff Bandy and Manny Pina are playing well. Pina had a career-high four hits on Friday night. Bandy is hitting .300.