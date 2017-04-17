LHP Sal Romano made his major league debut on Sunday but lasted just three innings. Romano had one of the best spring trainings among the pitchers competing for the final rotation spots but began the season at Triple-A to work more on his changeup. "It was overwhelming," said Romano of his first start. "It was a dream come true. There is no describing how I felt walking out to the mound. I'm not known to walk people. I have to keep pounding the strike zone. At least I've got this out of the way. Being my first game I was pumped." After a dropped foul pop by second baseman Arismendy Alcantara helped extend the first inning, Romano pitched around a pair of walks in 35-pitch frame. "We took a piece out of (Romano) in the first inning," Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. "I like what we did. We wore him down a little bit. He was never able to relax." After throwing 51 pitches in his first two innings, including 35 in the first, things unraveled in the third when he allowed a two-run home run by Ryan Braun and a solo shot by Travis Shaw. Romano walked four and struck out two over 82 pitches.

C Manny Pina made a couple key defensive plays when he threw out Cincinnati Reds speedster Hamilton attempting to steal in the first and then in the fifth, nabbed catcher Tucker Barnhart trying to advance to second on a sacrifice bunt attempt. Barnhart went into second standing up apparently assuming a throw to first. "That was an aggressive play, for sure," said Counsell. "His game calling has been excellent. He's making some good decisions." Pina had a career-high four hits on Friday night.

RHP Wily Peralta's ERA through three starts now is 2.65 after he gave up just two runs and three hits through six innings on Sunday. He overcame three walks, a hit batsman and a home run during his 79-pitch outing.

1B Eric Thames continued his torrid home-run pace in his first season back in major league baseball after three seasons in Korea. Thames' solo home run off Tim Adleman in the seventh on Sunday was his fifth home run in the four-game series and sixth in 11 games. He is the only opposing player to homer five times in a four-game series at Great American Ball Park. Thames says he's just trying to keep things simple at the plate, but right now that approach is producing extraordinary results. "I was like, 'Did I just hit another one?" Thames said on Sunday. Thames is the first visiting player to hit five home runs in a four-game series at Great American Ball Park. "I think Eric's going to try to stay in Cincinnati," Brewers manager Craig Counsell said.

LF Ryan Braun's two-run home run in the third inning Sunday moved him past Cecil Cooper into second place on the franchise's all-time RBI list. It also was Braun's 37th career home run against Reds pitching and his 22nd at Great American Ball Park. "Ryan has had success here, and he knows he's had success," said Brewers manager Craig Counsell, when asked about Braun's confidence level at that park.