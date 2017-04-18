C Jeff Bandy was 3-for-4 with a home run in his first three-hit game of the year on Monday. He has had both home runs this season against the Cubs.

1B Eric Thames went 3-for-4 with three runs scored and an RBI. One of the hits was his

RHP Chase Anderson (2-0) improved to 2-0 all-time against the Cubs in four career starts. In three starts so far this season he has thrown 88, 89 and 87 pitches. He worked five innings on Monday and allowed three runs (two earned) on seven hits for the victory while striking out five and walked one.

RHP Jimmy Nelson (1-0, 1.38 ERA) makes his third start and second against the Cubs on Tuesday. He is 1-6 all-time against Chicago with a 3.49 ERA in 13 career games, including 11 starts. He is 1-3 with a 4.35 ERA in six games (five starts) at Wrigley Field. Nelson made his first start on April 7 vs. the Cubs and had no decision in the Brewers' 2-1, 11-inning victory. Last Thursday he allowed one run on seven hits over seven innings in Milwaukee's 5-1 win over the Reds.

RHP Matt Garza, on the 10-day disabled list with a right groin strain, had a rough outing in Monday's start with Class A Wisconsin in anticipation of his return to the team later this week. He was originally scheduled to pitch for Triple-A Colorado Springs at Nashville before a switch due to bad weather. Garza worked five innings, allowed five runs on eight hits, walked two and struck out eight for the Timber Rattlers against Clinton, Iowa, in a Midwest League game.

LF Ryan Braun was 3-for-4 -- his first three-hit game of the season -- with a two-run homer, a double and three RBIs on Monday. Braun slugged a two-run home run, his fifth of the year, against the wind to the left-field bleachers in the first inning. His 31 homers against the Cubs are the second-most among active players behind Albert Pujols (56).