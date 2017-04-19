3B Travis Shaw was 3-for-4 with two doubles, a homer and three RBIs. It was his third career game with three extra-base hits and he established season highs in hits, runs scored and runs batted in.

1B Eric Thames went 3-for-5 with two runs scored and extended his consecutive-game hitting streak to 12 straight starts with a first-inning double to right off Cubs starter Brett Anderson. Thames beat the previous record of 11 held by Dickie Thonn set between April 6-27, 1993. He's now had an extra-base hit in eight consecutive games and tied a franchise record with at least two runs scored in four straight games, a mark shared by Ryan Braun, Paul Molitor (twice), Robin Count and Gorman Thomas.

LHP Tommy Milone (1-0, 7.36 ERA) makes his fourth appearance and third start of the season in Wednesday's series wrap-up at Wrigley Field. It will be his second career start against the Cubs, the first coming on April 8 at Miller Park when he received no decision in an 11-6 loss. Last Friday at Cincinnati, he earned the win in the Brewers' 10-4 victory as he allowed three runs on six hits over five innings while striking out three and walking none.

SS Orlando Arcia has now gone 37 consecutive games dating back to last season without committing an error. His last error came on Sept. 5, 2016 against the Cubs. He also collected his first home run of the season, a solo shot to open the fourth inning. It was his first since Sept. 16, 2016 also coming at Wrigley Field.

RHP Jimmy Nelson had no decision in his second meeting with the Cubs this season. He worked 5 1/3 innings while allowing seven runs on nine hits. Cubs manager Joe Maddon figured his team had a good chance at solving Nelson on Tuesday. "Guys that were having bad at-bats against him in Milwaukee were having good at-bats against him tonight," Maddon said. "So I thought we were going to score some runs."

OF Ryan Braun was 2-for-4 with two runs scored and has hit safely in 10 straight games against the Cubs. He now has a .405 average against Chicago and has scored a run in six consecutive games against the Cubs.