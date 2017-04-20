3B Travis Shaw was 1-for-5 with a first-inning homer that drove in Eric Thames. It was his fourth of the season. He has now homered in consecutive games for the third time in his career. His homers have helped Milwaukee to a majors-leading 29 home runs.

RHP Zach Davies (0-2, 8.79 ERA) is scheduled for his fourth start of the season on Thursday as the Brewers open a four-game series with the Cardinals at Miller Park. Milwaukee is 0-3 and opponents are batting .341 vs. him. Davies started last Saturday at Cincinnati and had a no-decision in Milwaukee's 7-5 loss. He worked 5 1/3 innings and allowed three runs on five hits while walking three and striking out four. Davies is 1-0 with a 1.66 ERA in three starts against the Cardinals.

1B Eric Thames was 0-for-2 with three walks and saw his career-high 11-game hitting streak snapped. It was his first start this year without a hit, although he has now scored in seven straight games. The walks were also a career high.

LHP Tommy Milone had no decision in Wednesday's start, his fourth appearance of 2017. He allowed a season-low one run and was in line for his second win in as many starts before a blown save in the ninth. Milone allowed three hits and struck out five over five innings. "He pitched very well today; it certainly as his best outing," manager Craig Counsell said. "I just thought he had his front-to-back stuff working; his changeup was very good. He did a nice job."