3B Travis Shaw ripped a three-run homer in the first, his third straight game with a home run. Of Shaw's 15 hits this season, 13 have been for extra bases.

1B Eric Thames had an 11-game hitting streak snapped on Wednesday but drew three walks. He started a new streak in his first at-bat Thursday, singling to left in the first inning, and he homered for the seventh time in eight games.

LF Ryan Braun, once again the subject of trade rumors with the Los Angeles Dodgers, struck out swinging in his first three times up before walking to lead off the seventh. He is hitting .288.