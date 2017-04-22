LHP Brent Suter worked three scoreless innings Friday after he was recalled from Triple-A Colorado Springs Friday. It was a big relief for the Brewers' bullpen, which began the day having covered 62 2/3 innings, the third-highest mark in the National League, and had to cover five innings after a short start from Wily Peralta. Suter is with the Brewers for the second time this season. He appeared in three games during his last stint with Milwaukee, allowing four earned runs including three home runs with three strikeouts in 3 1/3 innings before being returned to Colorado Springs on April 8.

LHP Tommy Milone will move to a relief role now that Matt Garza is who moved into the rotation when Opening Day starter Junior Guerra suffered a calf injury after just three innings. Milone will now work out of the bullpen but won't be available until Sunday?after working five innings in a start Wednesday against the Cubs

OF Kirk Nieuwenhuis was designated for assignment Friday to make room for LHP Brent Suter on the Brewers' roster. Nieuwenhuis, 29, had just two hits and four walks in 25 at-bats this season while playing primarily off Milwaukee's bench. He appeared in 125 games a year ago and batted .209 with 13 home runs and 44 RBI but had a .290 mark with 11 homers and 31 RBI at Miller Park.

RHP Matt Garza will make his 2017 debut Monday with a start against the Cincinnati Reds at Miller Park. Garza went 1-1 with an 8.59 ERA in six spring training starts but began the season on the disabled list with a strained groin. He's in the final year of a four-year, $50 million contract signed before the 2014 season and a strong start from the veteran right-hander could make him an attractive trade chip for the rebuilding Brewers.