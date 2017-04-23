2B Jonathan Villar singled in four trips Saturday, giving him a hit in four straight games. More important than his first-inning single was the fact that none of his three other at-bats Saturday resulted in a strikeout. Villar leads the Brewers this season with 31 whiffs and has gotten off to a slow start at the plate, batting just .179 through the first 19 games.

RHP Chase Anderson did not earn a decision Saturday despite another strong start, this time against the Cardinals. Anderson struck out seven with just one walk over six innings of work. He gave up six hits -- including four doubles -- but limited the damage by allowing just one unearned run. He is 2-1 with a 1.13 ERA on the season, the best among Milwaukee starters.

OF Keon Broxton showed more signs of turning his season around Saturday. After snapping an 0-for-18 funk Friday night, Broxton responded Saturday with another base hit and reached on a fielder's choice. Broxton will get the bulk of the time in center field now that Kirk Nieuwenhuis was designated for assignment.

RHP Matt Garza threw a bullpen session Saturday as he prepares to make his 2017 debut Monday against the Cincinnati Reds. Garza was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a strained right groin just before Opening Day but having thrown 87 pitches in his last rehab start, Garza will not be on a pitch limit Monday.