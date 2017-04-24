LHP Brent Suter worked a scoreless inning Sunday but was sent back to Triple-A Colorado Springs after the game to make room for RHP Matt Garza to come off the disabled list Monday. In his second big league stint this season, Suter made two appearances covering four scoreless innings.

C Manny Pina extended his hitting streak to nine games Sunday with a solo home run in the ninth off Jonathan Broxton. Pina is batting .469 during his streak with five runs, six doubles and four RBIs, but manager Craig Counsell still plans for Pina to split time behind the plate with Jett Bandy instead of declaring one of the two his starter.

1B Eric Thames moved to right field Sunday, marking his third outfield start of the season, making room for manager Craig Counsell to start Jesus Aguilar at first base against the Cardinals. Thames leads the Brewers with a .373 average, eight home runs and 14 RBIs and went 1-for-5 Sunday with a run scored.

1B Jesus Aguilar made his sixth start of the season Sunday and his first since April 11. He went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts and is now 1-for-19 since starting the season 7-for-11 at the plate. Aguilar played his way onto the Opening Day roster by batting .452 with seven homers and 19 RBIs in 26 spring training games.