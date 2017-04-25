LHP Brent Suter was optioned to Triple-A Colorado Springs in order to clear roster space for the Brewers to activate RHP Matt Garza for a start Monday. Suter posted a 4.91 ERA in 7 1/3 innings over five appearances with the Brewers, including throwing a scoreless inning Sunday.

C Manny Pina extended his hitting streak to 10 games with a first-inning single Monday. He is batting .472 (17-for-36) with a home run and five RBIs during the streak.

1B Eric Thames went deep twice Monday to tie the Brewers' franchise record for home runs in April, 10. His homer total leads the majors.

OF Kirk Nieuwenhuis cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Colorado Springs on Monday. He opted to stay in the organization and accept his assignment rather than become a free agent. Nieuwenhuis was 2-for-25 (.080 batting average) in 15 games with the Brewers.

RHP Matt Garza needed 93 pitches to get through four innings in his first start of the season after being activated from the disabled list Monday. He allowed four runs (one earned) on four hits with three walks and four strikeouts against the Reds. Garza returned from a right groin strain.