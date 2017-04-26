2B Jonathan Villar continued his climb back from a slow start Tuesday with a 2-for-5 showing against the Reds that included four RBIs. Villar is batting .189 but reached base in each of his last seven games with a .364 on-base percentage during that stretch.

1B Eric Thames hit his major league-leading 11th home run of the season Tuesday, a two-run shot to right off Reds RHP Robert Stephenson. He holds the franchise record for most home runs hit in the month of April, passing Carlos Lee who hit 10 in 2006. Thames also leads baseball in runs scored (25), slugging percentage (.929), total bases (65), extra base hits (17) and OPS (1.411). He's reached base in 18 of his 20 games this season. Eight of his home runs have come against the Reds, tying him with Willie Stargell for the most home runs against one team during the month of April (1971 versus Atlanta).

LHP Tommy Milone gave up a solo home run Tuesday but worked three innings and earned his first save since Aug. 23, 2015. Milone has appeared in five games (three starts) for Milwaukee this season and is 1-0 with a 5.21 ERA.

UT Hernan Perez had two triples and a home run Tuesday. Through the first two games of the series, Perez has gone 5-for-7 with a double, two triples, two home runs and seven RBIs. Manager Craig Counsell said he not only was looking to get Perez more playing time, but to give him consecutive starts in the infield on a more regular basis. Counsell said he would be back in the starting lineup Wednesday, but wasn't sure where he'd play.

LF Ryan Braun was back in the Brewers' starting lineup Tuesday after leaving Monday's game in the sixth inning with a sore foot. Braun had fouled multiple pitches off his foot in that contest, causing it to stiffen up. But he was at full strength and available Tuesday, finishing 0-for-4 with a strikeout.