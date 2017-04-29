RHP Junior Guerra has been throwing bullpen sessions with no issue as he works his way back from a strained right calf injury suffered three innings into his Opening Day start. He threw 30 pitches in a session earlier this week and is scheduled to throw 45 Saturday before the Brewers face Atlanta at Miller Park. If that goes well, he could throw live batting practice during the team's upcoming road trip before heading off on a rehab assignment.

RHP Jacob Barnes allowed his first runs of the season Friday, giving up three to the Braves in a 10-8 loss at Miller Park. Barnes had thrown 12 1/3 scoreless innings to start the season, establishing himself as a late-inning stopper in Milwaukee's bullpen.

1B Eric Thames returned to the Brewers lineup Friday. He left in the seventh inning of Milwaukee's game Wednesday but felt fine after a scheduled off day and went 1-for-4 with a walk against the Braves. Thames has reached base in 20 of his 22 games this season.

OF Domingo Santana hit a pinch-hit two-run homer Saturday against the Braves. Santana had been out of the Brewers' starting lineup for a second straight game, clearing room for the hot bat of Hernan Perez. Santana was off to a rough start, batting .169 through the first 21 games but manager Craig Counsell remained confident in the young outfielder, saying he looked "close" to snapping out of his funk.