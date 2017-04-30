3B Travis Shaw suffered a contusion when he was struck in the right hand by a Jamie Garcia pitch Saturday and had to leave the game in the fifth inning. Garcia hit him in the first inning, but Shaw remained in the game until the sixth, leaving when it had stiffened up on him. Manager Craig Counsell said X-rays were taken, but Shaw is "fine."

RHP Junior Guerra threw a 45-pitch bullpen session Saturday as he works his way back from a calf injury suffered three innings into his Opening Day start. Manager Craig Counsell said there's still no timetable for Guerra's return and that the team is more focused Guerra regaining his agility during the rehab process than pitching.

SS Orlando Arcia stayed hot Saturday, going 1-for-4 with an opposite-field double. He's 11-for-36 in his last 11 games with four doubles, a home run and eight RBIs. He has five extra-base hits in his last three games.

OF Keon Broxton wasn't in the starting lineup Saturday but came through with a pinch-single and scored late against the Braves. Broxton is batting .304 (7-for-23) with three doubles, a triple and four walks in his last eight games, raising his season average from .119 to .175.