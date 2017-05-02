RHP Zach Davies gave up 10 baserunners over five innings Monday night, but managed to do a good job of damage control and was in line for a win until Jacob Barnes gave up the lead in the eighth. Davies permitted seven hits and two runs, walking two and fanning three before leaving the game with a 4-2 lead. He never had a 1-2-3 inning, but was able to keep St. Louis in check by inducing a pair of double plays.

RHP Wily Peralta gets the call Tuesday night when Milwaukee continues its four-game series in St. Louis. Peralta gave up four solo homers on Wednesday in Miller Park against Cincinnati, but the Brewers supported him with nine runs in a 9-4 victory, his fourth of the season. In his career against the Cardinals, Peralta is 4-11 with a 5.10 ERA in 17 starts, absorbing a 6-3 defeat on April 21 in Miller Park as he gave up nine hits and six runs over four innings.

LHP Tommy Milone was designated for assignment on Monday in order to make room for RHP Rob Scahill. Milone pitched in six games for the Brewers in April, making three starts, and was 1-0 with a 6.43 ERA. The former Oakland and Minnesota pitcher allowed opponents to hit .319, giving up 29 hits over 21 innings, and had trouble keeping the ball in the park as he yielded six homers. Milwaukee has 10 days to decide whether to trade, release or send him to the minors.

RHP Rob Scahill had his contract selected from Triple-A Colorado Springs Monday and joined the team in St. Louis. The former Pittsburgh Pirate was 0-1 with three saves and a 1.04 ERA in the PCL, fanning seven and walking just one in 8 2/3 innings over nine appearances. Scahill made 16 appearances for Milwaukee last year after being claimed off waivers on July 12 from Pittsburgh, going 0-0 with a 2.45 ERA.

LF Ryan Braun (right trapezius soreness) didn't play Monday after leaving Sunday's 4-3 win over Atlanta. Braun is off to his usual solid start, batting .287 with seven homers and 18 RBIs with an OPS of .960. Braun, who has six 30-homer seasons in his career, has played in 24 of the Brewers' first 26 games. There is no timetable for his return to the starting lineup.