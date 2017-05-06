RF/LF Nick Franklin broke out of an 0-for-6 slump Friday by going 3-for-4 with three singles. He accounted for three of Milwaukee's seven hits.

RHP Rob Scahill (0-1) made his season big-league debut Friday after his contract was selected Monday from Triple-A Colorado Springs. Scahill entered in the fourth after a 2:27 rain delay and gave up four runs, two of them earned, on six hits - one of them a homer -- over two innings, with one walk and one strikeout.

RHP Jimmy Nelson had a good start halted by a rain delay Friday. He pitched three no-hit innings that would have been perfect if not for opposing pitcher Chad Kuhl reaching on an error. Manager Craig Counsell said the Brewers were hopeful Nelson could continue, but the delay dragged to 2:27, too long for Nelson to come back in.

LF Ryan Braun, out of the lineup since he left Sunday's game because of arm soreness and tightness in his right trapezius, was sent back to Milwaukee Friday to have an MRI and consult with team doctors. He is expected back in Pittsburgh on Saturday. He has not been put on the DL.