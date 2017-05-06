FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Milwaukee Brewers - PlayerWatch
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US MLB
May 7, 2017 / 2:48 AM / 3 months ago

Milwaukee Brewers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RF/LF Nick Franklin broke out of an 0-for-6 slump Friday by going 3-for-4 with three singles. He accounted for three of Milwaukee's seven hits.

RHP Rob Scahill (0-1) made his season big-league debut Friday after his contract was selected Monday from Triple-A Colorado Springs. Scahill entered in the fourth after a 2:27 rain delay and gave up four runs, two of them earned, on six hits - one of them a homer -- over two innings, with one walk and one strikeout.

RHP Jimmy Nelson had a good start halted by a rain delay Friday. He pitched three no-hit innings that would have been perfect if not for opposing pitcher Chad Kuhl reaching on an error. Manager Craig Counsell said the Brewers were hopeful Nelson could continue, but the delay dragged to 2:27, too long for Nelson to come back in.

LF Ryan Braun, out of the lineup since he left Sunday's game because of arm soreness and tightness in his right trapezius, was sent back to Milwaukee Friday to have an MRI and consult with team doctors. He is expected back in Pittsburgh on Saturday. He has not been put on the DL.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.