RHP Neftali Feliz faced his former team for the first time since leaving the Pittsburgh Pirates for the Milwaukee Brewers as a free agent in the offseason. He pitched one inning and allowed one hit, one walk and had one strikeout. Feliz has a 5.27 ERA on the season in 15 appearances.

LF Nick Franklin started his fourth game of the season in left field. He's made two more starts in right field as the Brewers deal with the absences of Ryan Braun in the outfield. Franklin went 0-for-4 and his average dropped to .146 on the season.

SS Hernan Perez went 1-for-4 with a solo home run. It was his fourth home run of the season and he's slugging .557, continuing the trend he started in 2016, when he hit 13 home runs after having only two in his career before that point.

LF Ryan Braun had an MRI on his sore right arm that did not reveal any structural issues. Braun was available to pinch hit Saturday, but did not. Braun hasn't started since April 30 and has made just one pinch-hit appearance since.