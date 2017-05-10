RHP Junior Guerra has been taking part in agility drills and will throw a bullpen session Wednesday as he works his way back from a right calf strain and could head out on a minor league rehab assignment soon, manager Craig Counsell said. Guerra has been out since suffering the injury three innings into his opening day start.

CF Keon Broxton finished a double short of the cycle Tuesday and drove in a career-high four runs in an 11-7 victory over Boston. Broxton started out the season in a slump, batting .119 through his first 14 games but in the 15 since, he's batting .383 with five doubles, two triples, two home runs -- inducing one Tuesday night, his third of the season -- and seven RBIs.

LF Ryan Braun returned to the Brewers starting lineup after he was limited to just one at-bat over the last six games because of tightness in his right trapezius. Braun is batting .346 with four doubles, a home run and three RBIs against left-handed pitchers this season.

OF Domingo Santana is showing signs of a turnaround after a slow start to the season. He had a pair of hits Tuesday night and is now 11-for-29 with three home runs and seven RBIs over his last 10 games. Santana had been expected to be a cornerstone of Milwaukee's building project but had been slowed by inconstancy and injury since he was acquired from Houston at the trade deadline in 2015.