RHP Junior Guerra threw a successful simulated game Wednesday at Miller Park and will move on to a minor league rehab start Monday as he works his way back from a strained left calf. Guerra threw 60 pitches to teammates Manny Pina and Nick Franklin and is expected to throw around 75 Monday for Double-A Biloxi. Guerra has been out since suffering the injury running to first base just three innings into his Opening Day start.

2B Jonathan Villar was out of the starting lineup Wednesday, but manager Craig Counsell was quick to point out that it was not a benching despite Villar making a pair of baserunning blunders a night earlier. Counsell said he wanted to give Villar a day to clear his head, but he inserted him into the game when Ryan Braun left with tightness in his left leg.

OF Keon Broxton moved into the leadoff spot Wednesday night and continued his hot streak, picking up two hits while scoring a pair of runs in Milwaukee's 11-7 victory over Boston. Broxton has reached base in 10 consecutive games. After batting .119 through his first 14 contests, he's hitting .385 (20-for-52) over his last 16, with six doubles, two triples, two home runs and seven RBIs.

LF Ryan Braun left Milwaukee's game Wednesday with tightness in his left calf during the fifth inning and isn't expected to be in the lineup Thursday when the Brewers wrap up a three-game interleague set against the Red Sox at Miller Park. Manager Craig Counsell said he had planned to give Braun a day off anyway Thursday; he had played 1 1/2 games after being limited to just one pinch-hit appearance over the previous six contests because of arm and shoulder discomfort.