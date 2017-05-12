RHP Neftali Feliz struggled again Thursday, allowing a three-run homer to Mookie Betts that proved the difference in Milwaukee's 4-1 loss to Boston. Feliz, signed over the winter, has allowed five home runs this season and has a 0-4 record with a 6.19 ERA in 18 appearances this season. "(Neftali) is struggling right now," manager Craig Counsell said. "He's struggling and we have to get him on track."

1B Eric Thames was held out of Milwaukee's starting lineup Thursday, his first time out of the lineup since April 22. Thames is batting .333 with 13 home runs and 25 RBIs in 32 games this season and ranks among the MLB leaders in home runs (tied for first), runs scored, total bases, extra-base hits, slugging percentage and OPS.

CF Keon Broxton has reached base safely in 11 straight games after doubling Thursday against Boston and owns a .465 OBP during that stretch. He hit .119 with a home run, double, two RBIs and 21 strikeouts through his first 14 games of the season but is batting .375 with two homers, two triples, seven doubles, 14 runs and seven RBIs in his last 17 contests, posting a .444 OBP and.679 slugging percentage during that stretch.

RHP Corey Knebel threw a career-high 41 pitches Thursday against Boston. Knebel has at least one strikeout in each of his 19 appearances this season (29 strikeouts in 18 innings) and is the only reliever in the majors with at least one strikeout in every appearance. Knebel is holding opponents to a .164 batting average and has not allowed a run in his last nine games covering 8 2/3 innings, allowing four hits and two walks and striking out 15 in that span.

LF Ryan Braun was unavailable Thursday afternoon after straining his left calf a night earlier and likely won't be in the Brewers' lineup Friday night against the Mets, manager Craig Counsell said. Braun has played a game and a half over the last two weeks while battling soreness in his arm and shoulder, and now the leg.